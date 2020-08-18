SHIRLEY CHAPLIN Shirley Hager Chaplin, age 90, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on August 14, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Anna and Samuel Hager on December 19, 1929. She met Sidney Chaplin (b. 1924) as a teen in Brooklyn. They married in 1949 and had a love affair for 61 years. She had three children, Larry (Bev), Ward (Gayle), and Randi (Adi), grandchildren Joshua (Roslyn), Kerry (Julia), and Ashley, great-grandchildren Lincoln, Sidney and Frances. As the family matriarch, her boundless love held the family together from near and far. Shirley enjoyed her many friends, some of whom go back to early childhood. Mah jongg, cards and poker machines were just a few of the activities she shared with them. As a philanthropist, Shirley and her husband were staunch supporters of Temple Beth Sholom (TBS) of Las Vegas and the Keep Memory Alive Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Shirley was an active supporter of the capital campaign to build the new temple in Summerlin, a sponsor of the guest lecture series, and numerous behind-the-scenes endeavors. One of her greatest achievements was the creation of the Audrey Merkin Scholarship Fund in 2006. This program enabled Jewish teens to attend the March of the Living, a Jewish heritage travel experience to Poland and Israel to create a new generation of witnesses to the Holocaust and develop a deeper connection to their Jewish identity. This program is still in existence, now reaching out to the entire Jewish community of Las Vegas. "I believe in giving before you die, not after you die." - Shirley Chaplin In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Beth Sholom of Las Vegas or Keep Memory Alive Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.