SHIRLEY COFFMAN Shirley Ann Coffman, 73, of Las Vegas, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born to John Wesley Buckley and Shirley Louise Buckley on June 25, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio. Shirley moved from Ohio to Las Vegas in 1965. She was the first person in her family to receive her college degree, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UNLV. Shirley traveled the United States as a public speaker and was a member of Toastmasters. She went on to build successful real estate businesses, first in sales and then in appraising. Shirley worked for several established real estate companies before starting her own appraisal business where she worked for over two decades. She was known for her generous nature, great sense of humor, and love for her friends and family. She was a dear friend to many and loved by all. She is survived by her children, Derek Weishaupt and Nichole Scheuerlein, her daughter-in-law, Tammy, her son-in-law, Neil, her grandchildren, Dylan and Cameron Gordon, her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Martha Buckley, and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Dale Corbisier. To celebrate Shirley's life and generous spirit, donations be made to the Goodie Two Shoes foundation in memory of Shirley Coffman at goodietwoshoes.org/donations or by check to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, 10620 Southern Highlands Pkwy, #110-474, Las Vegas, NV 89141. No service will be held.