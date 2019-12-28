|
|
SHIRLEY COLLINS Shirley Rose Collins was born May 1, 1938 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Russell Seeley and Viola Doucette. She passed away December 23, 2019 in Las Vegas. Shirley moved to Las Vegas with her young family in 1961 to be near Nellis Air Force Base where her children's father was stationed. Shirley graduated from a home study school specializing in Interior Design. As her oldest child, I still remember seeing pattern pieces of sofas, chairs, tables and things on the desk as she was designing and laying out rooms. I didn't understand but it was sure fun to play with them until I got in trouble for messing up her work. Shirley loved to travel and experience different cultures. In her lifetime she flew on the Concorde, rode the Orient Express, saw the outback in Australia, fished for salmon in Canada and travelled all over the United States. Shirley enjoyed meeting people, was a kindred spirit and was one of the kindest souls you ever had the pleasure to meet. Nana, as everyone called her, will always be remembered by her family for her giving and kindness to anyone and everyone she met. She always told us how blessed she was and enjoyed keeping her family safe and helping those who were less fortunate than herself. Shirley had several lifelong friends that meant the world to her and truly enriched her life. Shirley spent part of the year in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at her home way up in the woods. The Ranch, as she called it, was a special place for her and she had wonderful memories with her friend Jane there. Shirley is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Dennis) Guinn; her son John Winkler Jr., stepsons Michael and Chris Collins; granddaughters Jessica Adams, Calli Yang and Briana Collins; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Jill and her brother Richard Seeley. Funeral Services will be at 12 p.m. Sun., Jan. 5, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , , or the Three Square food bank.