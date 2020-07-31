Shirley Elizabeth Timmins was born to Marion and Eldritch Timmins on July 1, 1934, in Syracuse NY. Shirley left this earth of Natural Causes, on July 28, 2020 in her Assisted Living Facility located in Las Vegas NV. Shirley lived most of her adult life in Las Vegas, NV where she raised her 5 children and after many years retired from the Hospitality Industry, She continued to reside in Las Vegas until her death. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughters Rosemary Focht, and Susan Luciow and Grandson John Parks.



Shirley was survived by her Brother Jack Timmins of Syracuse, NY, Daughter Joann Dowd of Pahrump Nevada, and Sons Timothy Lamb and William Wright both of Las Vegas, NV. She was also survived by her grandchildren Shelia, Gary, Mary, Anthony, Eric, Chelsea, Johanna, Sean. She is also survived by her 6 Great Grandchildren. She will be missed! No services scheduled.



