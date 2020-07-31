1/1
Shirley Elizabeth Wright
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Elizabeth Timmins was born to Marion and Eldritch Timmins on July 1, 1934, in Syracuse NY. Shirley left this earth of Natural Causes, on July 28, 2020 in her Assisted Living Facility located in Las Vegas NV. Shirley lived most of her adult life in Las Vegas, NV where she raised her 5 children and after many years retired from the Hospitality Industry, She continued to reside in Las Vegas until her death. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughters Rosemary Focht, and Susan Luciow and Grandson John Parks.

Shirley was survived by her Brother Jack Timmins of Syracuse, NY, Daughter Joann Dowd of Pahrump Nevada, and Sons Timothy Lamb and William Wright both of Las Vegas, NV. She was also survived by her grandchildren Shelia, Gary, Mary, Anthony, Eric, Chelsea, Johanna, Sean. She is also survived by her 6 Great Grandchildren. She will be missed! No services scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved