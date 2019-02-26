SHIRLEY HARRISON Shirley Beatrice Harrison, 93, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Shirley was born February 9, 1926 in Crown Heights, N.Y., to Morris and Martha Seifman. She attended Pratt Institute and the University of Arizona and earned three degrees. As an industrial designer, she worked for the cities of Miami and Tucson. She designed the Pegasus for Shell Oil as well as the elephant and polar bear enclosures at the Reid Park Zoo, to name a few. Her awards and recognition for design and art are too many to list. In her later career, she owned Gem1; Shirley transferred her skills as a jewelry designer to her company and her family's jewelry companies. Shirley enjoyed creating art, inventing, playing golf, and working crossword and math puzzles. She had a tremendous thirst for knowledge and was driven to help mankind. Her philosophy was to find joy in each day. Shirley is survived by her children, Janice (Howard) Karsh; Richard (Daylene) Harrison, Kenny (Shellie) Harrison and Dee (Fred) Berkley; grandchildren, Mimi Narducci, Rachel Karsh, Samantha Harrison, Justin Harrison, Stephanie Golditch, Daniel Harrison, Max Berkley, Sam Berkley and Maddie Berkley; great grandchildren, Dayvia Narducci, Violet Narducci, Gemma Golditch and Jake Golditch; and sister, Elinor Berner. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry. The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89135. Burial will follow at Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be directed to Hadassah, Jewish National Fund, Temple Beth Sholom, Chabad of Southern Nevada or the Jewish Family Service Agency of Southern Nevada. Read More Listen to Obituary