Shirley J. (Winkler) Smith passed away on Sep 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She was born on May 27, 1934 in Leavenworth, KS to Emil W. and Helen Winkler. She met and was married to James D. "Smitty" Smith on June 6, 1954 in Topeka, KS. He was in the US Air Force and they traveled together on all assignments including tours to Japan, Germany, Ethiopia (Eritrea) and Iran plus many within the USA. She moved to Las Vegas, NV in Jun 1977 and lived there since.
Shirley was a homemaker for her husband and two daughters. She was an avid seamstress, loved to dance and travel. She was a big fan of Stock Car Racing, the Las Vegas Stars baseball club, Las Vegas Thunder hockey and Las Vegas Wranglers hockey clubs. Loved to RV with the Vegas High Rollers.
She is survived by her husband, "Smitty"; daughter and son in law Wanda and Steve Glock of Redondo Beach, CA; son in law Barry Greer of San Antonio; two sisters, one lives in Virginia, Candy Sargent, and one in Missouri, Margie Davis. Preceded in death by daughter Colleen Greer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the American Heart Association
. Services will be private.