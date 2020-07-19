SHIRLEY DIMOCK LODWICK Shirley Lorraine Dimock Lodwick of Scottsdale, age 97, died July 8, 2020 at Sherman Home Hospice Care in Scottsdale, AZ from complications of COPD. She was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband of 57 years, Jonathan Warren Lodwick, and youngest son Randall Matthew Lodwick on March 6 of this year. She is survived by sons Stephen L Lodwick (Elizabeth Kyle Lodwick) of Atlanta, GA, Gary A Lodwick (Linda Boggs Lodwick) of Scottsdale, AZ, 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Shirley was born February 17, 1923 in Hawthorne, Nevada and grew up in Las Vegas where she graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1939. She also graduated from the University of Nevada (Reno) in 1943. She served two terms as Las Vegas City Clerk early on in her career and later clerked for Clark County District Court Judge George Marshall. The family moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1966 when her husband was transferred with Airwest (Northwest) Airlines. Shirley was active in the Glass and Garden Community Church in Scottsdale for many years. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be missed. The family will be announcing a memorial service at the National Cemetery of Arizona at a later date.





