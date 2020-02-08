Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY SENHOLTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY PATRICIA SENHOLTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY PATRICIA SENHOLTZ Obituary
SHIRLEY PATRICIA SENHOLTZ Shirley Patricia (nee Lawson) Senholtz, 83, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born January 9, 1937 to Althea (nee Abrams) Fancher and Burnos Lawson in Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in her death by her parents and her husband, Roy Senholtz. She is survived by her daughter Lori Ann (nee Phillips) D'Arrigo (Daniel) of Henderson, NV; her step-son Michael Preston of Vallejo, CA; and three loving grandchildren, Kristi, Danielle and Matthew D'Arrigo. Shirley will be deeply missed by her friends and family. "Rest in peace Mom. You will remain in our hearts forever." A service will be held at 9:20 a.m. Monday, February 10th at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -