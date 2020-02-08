|
SHIRLEY PATRICIA SENHOLTZ Shirley Patricia (nee Lawson) Senholtz, 83, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born January 9, 1937 to Althea (nee Abrams) Fancher and Burnos Lawson in Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in her death by her parents and her husband, Roy Senholtz. She is survived by her daughter Lori Ann (nee Phillips) D'Arrigo (Daniel) of Henderson, NV; her step-son Michael Preston of Vallejo, CA; and three loving grandchildren, Kristi, Danielle and Matthew D'Arrigo. Shirley will be deeply missed by her friends and family. "Rest in peace Mom. You will remain in our hearts forever." A service will be held at 9:20 a.m. Monday, February 10th at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.