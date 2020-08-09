1/1
SHIRLEY TOPPARI SATTERFIELD
SHIRLEY TOPPARI SATTERFIELD Shirley Toppari Satterfield left this world on July 16th. From Painesville OH, on the shore of Lake Erie, she attended Ohio Univ. Shirley met her husband of 66 years, Edward Satterfield on the beach during a school break. As an Air Force couple, they traveled the world and had homes in Japan, England, France, and 7 states. She was a member of the Officers' Wives' Club and participated as editor and even president. The British press named her an Outstanding Young Woman for her efforts. Shirley's love of reading led her to a position as a school librarian. She went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education from UNLV and became an inspirational teacher in Las Vegas for 30 years. She was honored as an Outstanding Teacher in 1997. Her favorite charity was the Assistance League of LV where she loved helping the children in the School Bell Program. Shirley embraced her Finnish heritage and was proud of her Sisu which roughly translates as tenacity of purpose. She is survived by her children Dustin Satterfield and Cindi Brysha and her grandchildren Blake, Danika, and Stefan Brysha. Services are pending.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
1 entry
August 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are in the hearts of Assistance League of Las Vegas members. We will remember the joy in Shirley’s face as she helped a child shop in Operation School Bell.
Sandy Duxon
Friend
