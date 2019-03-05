Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
2 S. Pecos Rd.
Henderson, NV
SHIRLEY WALLACE


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHIRLEY WALLACE Obituary
SHIRLEY WALLACE Shirley Mae Wallace, 89, of Henderson, passed away Feb. 25, 2019. She was born March 14, 1929, in Wisconsin, to the late George Schoneman and Margaret Niehoff. In 1992, Shirley retired to Henderson with her husband, of 56 years, Cliffard "Al" Wallace and her mother, Margaret Lobess (both deceased). She is survived by her brother, Ken Schoneman; three half-brothers, Robert, Schoneman, George "Butch" Schoneman and Richard Schoneman; her children, Clifford F. Wallace, Richard A. Wallace and Kathleen "Dawn" Iverson; eight grandchildren, Cliff, Craig and Carrie, Kelly and Jason, Amy, Ricky, Lori and Joey (deceased); 10 great-grandchildren; and her beloved K-9 "Buddy." Shirley, although greatly missed, will remain in our hearts with many fond memories and her soul will be reunited with her past loved ones with our Lord God. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2 S. Pecos Rd., Henderson, NV 89074.
