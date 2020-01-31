|
STANLEY E ROCHE JR Stanley E. Roche Jr., age 92, beloved father to Dennis and Dale, beloved grandfather to Leslie (Jason), Heather, Carolyn (Devin), Kerri (Joe), Paul (Tam), Sean (Tiffany), and beloved great grandfather to 8 great grandchildren, passed away peacefully at his home in Merkel, Texas on January 25th, 2020. Stanley was born to Stanley and Martha Roche on March 6th, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. He was married to his beloved wife Jean for 63 years and served in the Navy at the end of WWII. He spent his career working in the aerospace industry as a machinist, shop foreman, purchasing manager, and manufacturing engineer. His proudest professional achievement was his work helping to design one of the critical rocket engine servo control valves for the Space Shuttle. The parts that he helped design and build flew on every Space Shuttle mission. After retirement, Stanley and Jean retired in Sun City Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada. Stanley was a member of the community model club where he built models of a doll house, lighthouse, as well as many ships and planes. He took pride in his membership and was always a volunteer to help maintain the model club's vast model train set up. Stanley was also the club's treasurer for many years. Stanley was cared for during the final years of his life by his son Dennis and wife Christina, as well as Christina's children Heather, Sean and Kerri, Kerri's husband Joe, and their three children AmberLynn, Sharon-Jayde, and Emma Jean, all of whom Stanley loved unconditionally and was proud to call his family. Stanley was the patriarch of our family and is loved and missed tremendously. Sons Dale and Dennis as well as all of his blended family members were completely dedicated to his care and loved him beyond measure. Stanley was preceded in death by his son David, who passed on February 5th, 2009, and his wife Jean, who passed away on March 3rd, 2011. No services will be held. Donations can be made in Stanley's name to the or Kinder Hearts Hospice in Abilene, Texas.