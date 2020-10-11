1/
Starlene Molzen
1954 - 2020
On Sunday, October 4, 2020, loving mother and grandmother of 4 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 66.

Star was born on January 4, 1954 in California to Thomas and Dorothy Salagi. She married Ray Long in 1971 and they raised 2 children, Jennifer and Matt. She married Bob Molzen in 1983 and they added Katy and Patrick to their family,.

Star loved animals, particularly horses. She loved to care for and ride horses, so much so, that she and Bob moved to Reno in 1994. She loved to travel and try new foods. She was known for her infectious laugh, sarcastic wit and kindness.

Star was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, her father, Tom, and her mother, Dorothy. She survived by her sons, Matt and Patrick, and daughters, Katy and Jenny, and her sisters, Tomijean, Donna and Sue.

She wished to be cremated and to have her ashes sprinkled into the ocean near the Hotel del Coronado in California.

In lieu of in person services, her children will host a zoom memorial for her on October 18th. Donations can be made in her name to the Nevada Humane Society at nevadahumanesociety.org. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
