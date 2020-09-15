STARR BUTTERFIELD Starr Butterfield was taken by cancer on August 3, 2020, after a long and very courageous fight, but her happy spirit, wit, and love buoyed her and all around her. She will be much missed by her mother Stella, brother Frank (Michael Radiff), sister Tracy (William Fraser), dear friends and relatives Debra, Robyn, Lilly, Kathy, Jacki, Gail and John, John and Judy, and Poco, and many others who love her. There will be no services for the immediate future. She was born October 5, 1957. An almost-lifetime Las Vegas resident, she was a 1975 graduate of Clark High School and a 1983 graduate of UNLV. She loved her animals, and strays were always welcome. If you would like to honor that memory, the family and friends ask donations be made to an animal rescue charity. Starr loved "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" in which 42 is the answer to life, the universe, and everything in it, THE answer, but no one knows what the question is. Now she knows.