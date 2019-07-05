Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel
2701 E Pebble Rd
Henderson, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefan Meneses
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefan L. Meneses


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stefan L. Meneses Obituary
Stefan Lorenzo Meneses, returned to his heavenly home on June 21, 2019 due to a sudden aneurism of the brain.

A Memorial Service will be held in his honor, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel, located at 2701 E Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV 89074.

Stefan was born on June 6, 1989 in Chandler, Az to Dawna Gunning Meneses and Joseph Carl Meneses. He attended Gibson Elementary school, in Las Vegas.

His favorite Elementary school teacher was Mr. Dahl, who spent many extra hours with Stefan, encouraging him to read and two often discussed history and world events.

He attended Foothill High School 2003-2007. Stefan was on the Debate Team, where he placed in National Competitions all four years. He graduated with honors.

Stefan was on the Debate Team at Idaho State University where he majored in Political Science. He transferred to UNLV and had one semester left to complete his Political Science degree.

Stefan loved classical literature, Shakespeare being his favorite. His lifetime dream was to be involved in international politics, particularly the Pacific Rim. He spoke fluent Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, German, French and Russian.

He is survived by his mother, Dawna Gunning Meneses, close family friend, Dr.Frieda Jean Fleischer, MD, Siblings: Noah Christian Meneses, Bailey-Jean Meneses, Blake Fleischer; Grandparents, Jaun and Mary Meneses of Apache Junction, AZ and his Aunt Mavis Wilson, from San Diego, CA. He will also be missed by a life-long personal friend, Sheldon Kreger, of Olympia, WA, the two shared a close friendship.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.