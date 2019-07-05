Stefan Lorenzo Meneses, returned to his heavenly home on June 21, 2019 due to a sudden aneurism of the brain.



A Memorial Service will be held in his honor, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel, located at 2701 E Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV 89074.



Stefan was born on June 6, 1989 in Chandler, Az to Dawna Gunning Meneses and Joseph Carl Meneses. He attended Gibson Elementary school, in Las Vegas.



His favorite Elementary school teacher was Mr. Dahl, who spent many extra hours with Stefan, encouraging him to read and two often discussed history and world events.



He attended Foothill High School 2003-2007. Stefan was on the Debate Team, where he placed in National Competitions all four years. He graduated with honors.



Stefan was on the Debate Team at Idaho State University where he majored in Political Science. He transferred to UNLV and had one semester left to complete his Political Science degree.



Stefan loved classical literature, Shakespeare being his favorite. His lifetime dream was to be involved in international politics, particularly the Pacific Rim. He spoke fluent Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, German, French and Russian.



He is survived by his mother, Dawna Gunning Meneses, close family friend, Dr.Frieda Jean Fleischer, MD, Siblings: Noah Christian Meneses, Bailey-Jean Meneses, Blake Fleischer; Grandparents, Jaun and Mary Meneses of Apache Junction, AZ and his Aunt Mavis Wilson, from San Diego, CA. He will also be missed by a life-long personal friend, Sheldon Kreger, of Olympia, WA, the two shared a close friendship.