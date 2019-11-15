|
Stephen Bingham Petersen. He passed 7 Nov. 2019. He was born in Brigham City Ut. 20 Dec. 1941. He's survived by wife Oneta, two children Lauralee (Blake Anderson): Dennis Leland (Erika Pack): 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild: sister's Colleen, Patricia, and sister-in-law Gene.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elva Bingham and Royes Petersen, brother's Royes, and Byod, sister's Donna, and Gae.
Funeral Service Nov. 16, 2019, 11:00 am at the LDS Church 102 E. 1400 S. Bountiful, where friends may call Fri. 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 Interment Bountiful Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences join us at www.independentfuneralserviservices.com