Independent Funeral Service
3363 S Highway 89
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 296-8900
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Church
102 E. 1400 S.
Bountiful, UT
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
LDS Church
102 E. 1400 S.
Bountiful, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Church
102 E. 1400 S.
Bountiful, UT
Stephen Bingham Petersen


1941 - 2019
Stephen Bingham Petersen Obituary
Stephen Bingham Petersen. He passed 7 Nov. 2019. He was born in Brigham City Ut. 20 Dec. 1941. He's survived by wife Oneta, two children Lauralee (Blake Anderson): Dennis Leland (Erika Pack): 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild: sister's Colleen, Patricia, and sister-in-law Gene.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elva Bingham and Royes Petersen, brother's Royes, and Byod, sister's Donna, and Gae.

Funeral Service Nov. 16, 2019, 11:00 am at the LDS Church 102 E. 1400 S. Bountiful, where friends may call Fri. 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 Interment Bountiful Cemetery.

For more information and online condolences join us at www.independentfuneralserviservices.com Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00, at LDS Church, 102 E. 1400 S. , Bountiful, Friday 6-8 pm and Sat. 9:30-10:30. Utah,
