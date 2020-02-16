Home

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
1931 - 2020
STEPHEN BORZEKA Obituary
Msgt STEPHEN BORZEKA (U.S. Air Force, Ret.) Stephen Borzeka passed away peacefully, February 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City, Nevada. Stephen was born in Carteret, N.J., June 29, 1931, to Athan and Athena Borzeka, Turkish immigrants. He was next to the youngest of nine children. He was raised in Morristown, N.J., and graduated from Morristown High School in 1950. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as part of the Occupational Forces in Germany. He had a hunger for education, completing courses at the University of Maryland, Golden Gate University (California), Washburn University (Kansas), and the Advanced Air Force Medical School (Texas). While stationed in Germany, he met the stunning Katharina Figge, a German citizen. They were married June 18, 1954 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She became a U.S. citizen and they were together for 54 years. Over the first 18 years, he proudly served in Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, New York, Texas, Italy, Germany (for a second time), Newfoundland, and Spain. They traveled extensively through Europe during the times they were stations there. He retired in Las Vegas in 1972, and remained there until his death. They were very active in all that Las Vegas had to offer and loved being there. Stephen was a 50-plus year member of the Masonic Dhahran Day Lodge #55 and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. His parents, eight siblings, and his "Liebste" (sweetheart), the beautiful Katharina, preceded him in death. He is survived by forty-five nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews who will never forget their "Uncle Steve." He will be buried with Katharina in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. The family extends a special thanks to the "World's Best Friend", Linda Winsten, who cared for him these last years, and the unbelievably loving and caring staff at the Nevada State Veterans Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015. In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family asks that you make every effort to be kind to everyone and make at least one person smile every day, because that is how he will be remembered.
