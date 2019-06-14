Home

Stephen J. Haberkorn


1938 - 2019
Stephen J. Haberkorn Obituary
Stephen Joseph Haberkorn, 81, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 . He was born on January 6, 1938 to Peter and Anna Haberkorn, in New York. Stephen was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.

A big part of what he believed was that if your worth couldn’t help others--then what was the point? He constantly looked for ways to have a positive impact on others and he will forever be remembered as a kind, giving and caring man who did so much for so many.

Stephen is survived by his longtime partner, Bonnie O’Brien, brother Philip (Karen) Haberkorn, sister, Sonia Levy, the mother of his children, Irene Haberkorn, daughter Vicki Abeles, son Matthew (Linda) Haberkorn, daughter Randi (Jonathan) Glassman and Michele (Steve) Lessnick, Grandchildren , Riley, Jamey, Zakary, Joshua, Zev, Kiley, Jaden, Micah and Kira, numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna Haberkorn, his older brother Mark Lincoln Haberkorn and his nephew Nathaniel Haberkorn.

Services will be held at Congregation Beth Israel 10460 North 56th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 at 9 am Thursday, June 13, 2019. Burial to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, and then Celebration of Life at Congregation Beth Israel following burial Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
