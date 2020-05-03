STEPHEN PAIGE Stephen (Steve) Paige, age 81, born in Brooklyn, NY passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. He is survived by his beloved wife Anna (Dubowsky); son Michael Paige (wife Shana) and stepchildren Peter Dubowsky (wife Donna), Paula Thomas (husband Dave) and Sam Dubowsky (wife Debra). He is also survived by his grandchildren Moriah, Eliza, Asher, Lily and Chaz. Steve was an Air Force Veteran, proudly serving from 1956-1965. Private services were held at the VA Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life service to be held later in the year.





