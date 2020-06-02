Stephen Reed Patrick, 64, died May 28, 2020 at Summerlin Hospital, Las Vegas, NV. He was born on March 17, 1956 in Honolulu, HI to Edgel Lee Patrick and Agnes Pearl Patrick.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was raised by his mother, with two sisters, in Arizona and California, attended San Francisco State University, and served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy from Feb 1977- Feb 1981. Afterwards, he became a registered nurse, earning an Associate Degree in Nursing from Portland Community College in 1984. He later relocated his family to Las Vegas, NV and has been a resident of Las Vegas since 1993.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra Ann Patrick of Las Vegas, NV; son, Jessy Allen Shaffer of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Heather Ann Shaffer of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Shannon Marie Foster (Sean) of Readyville, TN; Sean Ryan Patrick (Melissa) of Las Vegas, NV; Stephanie Erin Ray (James) of San Antonio, TX; Sarah Emily Clark (Mike) of Beavercreek, OH; Brandon Riley Patrick of Las Vegas, NV; Garrett Reed Patrick (Christiana) of Monterey, CA; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Colleen Smart (Gordon) of Portland, OR; sister, Kathleen Born (Ron) of Tucson, AZ; brother, William Jaynes (Jayne) of Titusville, FL.



He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, NV with Bishop Eric Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Services will be private. Thursday, June 4, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, NV, 89101

