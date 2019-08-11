|
Stephen R. Scarlett, 52, of Henderson, Nevada, passed on July 17, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1967 in Anaheim, California. He was a resident of Henderson for over 48 years and graduated from Basic High School in 1985. Stephen was a kind hearted and generous man. Referred to as "Cosmo or Cos" by many, he had a great sense of humor and a fun spirited personality. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be truly missed by those lives he touched but will stay in our hearts and memories forever. Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Wilfred and Mary Scarlett, and brothers Harold and Michael Scarlett. He is survived by his twin sister Karen and her husband Scott, six nieces, and two nephews. Services are pending.