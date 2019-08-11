Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Scarlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Scarlett


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Scarlett Obituary
Stephen R. Scarlett, 52, of Henderson, Nevada, passed on July 17, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1967 in Anaheim, California. He was a resident of Henderson for over 48 years and graduated from Basic High School in 1985. Stephen was a kind hearted and generous man. Referred to as "Cosmo or Cos" by many, he had a great sense of humor and a fun spirited personality. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be truly missed by those lives he touched but will stay in our hearts and memories forever. Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Wilfred and Mary Scarlett, and brothers Harold and Michael Scarlett. He is survived by his twin sister Karen and her husband Scott, six nieces, and two nephews. Services are pending.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.