STEVE BERRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVE BERRY Harold Steven "Steve" Berry, age 72, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born near Columbus, Ohio and spent the majority of his life in Las Vegas and Kansas. Steve spent many years working in construction, served as a driver for the Louisburg Senior Center, and later as a bus monitor/driver for special needs children in the Olathe School District. In his spare time, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding his motorcycles, and playing cards. He was a devoted member of Blue Valley Baptist Church and volunteered serving as security for the church's AWANA program. Above all, he valued his faith and spending time with his family and friends. He is remembered with love by his wife, Cathy Berry; his son, TSgt Brett Berry (Ila); and his granddaughter, Giselle Berry. Friends and family are invited to attend a 1:00 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Blue Valley Baptist Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Valley Baptist Church. Online condolences and memories may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com. Arr. by McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66204, 913-642-3565.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loved and deepest condolences are extended to you. Something that's helped me through the death of loved ones is to reflect on 1 Corinthians 15:26.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved