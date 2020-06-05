STEVE BERRY Harold Steven "Steve" Berry, age 72, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born near Columbus, Ohio and spent the majority of his life in Las Vegas and Kansas. Steve spent many years working in construction, served as a driver for the Louisburg Senior Center, and later as a bus monitor/driver for special needs children in the Olathe School District. In his spare time, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding his motorcycles, and playing cards. He was a devoted member of Blue Valley Baptist Church and volunteered serving as security for the church's AWANA program. Above all, he valued his faith and spending time with his family and friends. He is remembered with love by his wife, Cathy Berry; his son, TSgt Brett Berry (Ila); and his granddaughter, Giselle Berry. Friends and family are invited to attend a 1:00 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Blue Valley Baptist Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Valley Baptist Church. Online condolences and memories may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com. Arr. by McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66204, 913-642-3565.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.