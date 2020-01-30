Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moapa Valley Mortuary - Logandale
5090 North Moapa Valley Blvd.
Logandale, NV 89021
(702)398-3600
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Logandale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVE WINDISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVE FRANK WINDISH


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVE FRANK WINDISH Obituary
STEVE FRANK WINDISH Steve Frank Windish, 82, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Logandale. Steve was born January 20, 1938 in Carlisle, PA to Charles Frank and Aldine Kessler Windish. He married Helen Gayle Blair on June 12, 1959 in Las Vegas. Upon graduating high school, Steve joined the U.S. Air Force, and served as a Jet Mechanic for four years. He and his wife Gayle then owned several service stations in the Las Vegas valley from 1961-1988. They then moved to Logandale in 1990. Steve was an avid hunter, taking every opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. He would hunt anything in season. He participated in Skeet & Trap competitions and won many trophies in his youth. He was very proud of his beautiful yard, keeping the trees and grass green and well-trimmed. He was very social and loved to talk, and enjoyed having his family over, often for BBQ. He had a great memory and always told the best stories. He lived a full life, and will be missed. Steve is survived by his wife, Helen Gayle Windish; his children, Tom Windish and Stephanie Windish-Newman; his grandchildren, Tessa (Jordan Pulsipher) Newman and Wyatt (Jessie) Newman; his brother, Clifford Windish, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wesley Windish. Graveside Services will be at 9 a.m. Fri., Jan 31, at the Logandale Cemetery. Services provided by Moapa Valley Mortuary 702-398-3600.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -