STEVE FRANK WINDISH Steve Frank Windish, 82, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Logandale. Steve was born January 20, 1938 in Carlisle, PA to Charles Frank and Aldine Kessler Windish. He married Helen Gayle Blair on June 12, 1959 in Las Vegas. Upon graduating high school, Steve joined the U.S. Air Force, and served as a Jet Mechanic for four years. He and his wife Gayle then owned several service stations in the Las Vegas valley from 1961-1988. They then moved to Logandale in 1990. Steve was an avid hunter, taking every opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. He would hunt anything in season. He participated in Skeet & Trap competitions and won many trophies in his youth. He was very proud of his beautiful yard, keeping the trees and grass green and well-trimmed. He was very social and loved to talk, and enjoyed having his family over, often for BBQ. He had a great memory and always told the best stories. He lived a full life, and will be missed. Steve is survived by his wife, Helen Gayle Windish; his children, Tom Windish and Stephanie Windish-Newman; his grandchildren, Tessa (Jordan Pulsipher) Newman and Wyatt (Jessie) Newman; his brother, Clifford Windish, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wesley Windish. Graveside Services will be at 9 a.m. Fri., Jan 31, at the Logandale Cemetery. Services provided by Moapa Valley Mortuary 702-398-3600.