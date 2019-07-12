|
Steve Rogers Steve "Freedom" Rogers, born July 4, 1912 in Brooklyn, NY to parents, Stan and Martha Lee, died on July 4, 2019 in Manhattan, NY. Steve was a beloved member of the Avengers and was a Captain in the Army in World War II. His friends and family often referred to him as Captain America. A natural leader with a good heart, Steve lost his love Peggy to Alzheimer's Disease in 2015. Steve was also preceded in death by Natasha Romanav and Loki, and his best friend and partner Tony Stark. Steve is survived by Peter Parker, Thor and Dr. Bruce Banner. In lieu of flowers, the friends of Cap, request that you donate to Pets for Vets, Services will be private. www.pets4Vets.com