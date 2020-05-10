Steven Arthur Coxson, age 60, passed away on Friday April 17th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Steven was born on October 23, 1959 to Walter and Georgine Coxson where he grew up in the small town of Fredonia, Pennsylvania. He graduated with a degree from the Pittsburgh Art Institute and moved to Las Vegas in 1980 to pursue a career as a Graphic Commercial Artist. His portfolio included designing the Excalibur logo, marketing and products for Colorado Bell, a Lead Designer for Kooky's Pens that became an internet sensation, as well as many other client work over the years.



Steven married Mary Johnson in 1983 and they started a family together raising three children. He was actively involved with Community Lutheran Church and New Song Church in Anthem. He was a Boy Scouts Leader for Troop 133 with his two sons and he was a Cub Master for his grandson's Troop 359. Steven was truly a renaissance man. Not only was he an amazing artist, illustrator, designer; he also was a carpenter, home renovator, sculptor, wood carver, and he had the most fun playing with his two grandchildren.



Steven is survived by his daughter, Carissa (David); his two sons, Chandler and Camden; his two grandchildren, Grayson and Harper; his parents, Walter and Georgine; brother, Wally; and sister, Cindy Redfoot.



He will be placed in his hometown of Fredonia, PA in the fall of this year. No services scheduled.



