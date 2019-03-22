STEVEN BAUGH Venerable Steven "Dashi" Vincent Baugh, age 65, of Las Vegas, was called home Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born December 14, 1953 in Los Angeles. As a child and young adult Dashi studied martial art under some of the greatest teachers in the nation: grandmaster Ark Wong, Carl Totten and Kam Yuen to name a few. He graduated from Gardena High School and in 1974 married his high school sweetheart. Dashi began his career working in the ink and printing industry in California, but moved his family to Las Vegas in 1988. In 1994, Dashi found his passion when he started to teach martial art to a handful of students in his garage. He officially established the Lohan School of Shaolin, which would become the hallmark of his career in 1998. By 1999, Dashi embraced his calling, to help others, and became ordained by Master Jy Din, in Hawaii, under the Zen Buddhist Order of Hsu Yun. He began working for hospice as a Spiritual Counselor thereafter. From his humble beginning, Dashi expanded his school and temple to its current 4000 sq. ft. studio, in the heart of Chinatown. Throughout the years, he taught thousands of students, who won trophies at both local and out of state martial arts competitions. Many when on to establish sister schools in both the US and abroad. As a testament to his prowess, expertise, and leadership, Dashi earned the title of "Venerable" in early 2000 and achieved the status of "Grandmaster" in 2014. He was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Baugh. Dashi is survived by his son, Raul Baugh; daughter, Maria Baugh-Ribar (Rob Ribar); mother, Evelyn Hammon; grandchildren, Xavier Baugh, Scarlett Storm Ribar, and Violet Phoenix Ribar; his brother, Ray Baugh (Rosie Baugh); sister-in-law, Janice Matar; plus several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sat., March 23, with services following, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Cremation to follow privately at a later date. Read More Listen to Obituary