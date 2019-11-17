|
|
STEVEN BEARD Steven "Steve" Wallace Beard, 72, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed away November 11, 2019 at Spring Valley Hospital after a hard-fought battle against cancer. He was born June 2, 1947 in Pomona, Calif. to Wallace "Wally" and Helen Beard. He married his best friend and soulmate, Sandra "Sandy" Dee Beard, September 12, 1980 after meeting at the Silver City Casino in 1979. Steve graduated from Western High School in 1966 and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #631 for over thirty-five years. Steve loved life, his family and Corvettes. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Lisa Scott, Cami Sinderson and Marissa Bostic; sons, Steven T. Beard, William Beard and Mathew Beard; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, with a Celebration of Life Service from 6-7 p.m., both at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones , LV, NV 89146.