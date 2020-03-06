|
STEVEN CROWELL FERRAND Steven Crowell Ferrand, 73, of Fort Mohave, AZ, passed away peacefully at home February 28, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with angiosarcoma. Steve was born in Chicago, to Adam Ernest Ferrand and Frances Crowell Ferrand on October 24, 1946. In 1950 they relocated to Las Vegas, where he graduated from Western High School in 1965. Steve then attended Arizona Western College followed by Northern Arizona University, where he studied biology, his lifelong passion. Steve was well-known in the biological community in the tri-state area, where he was a teacher and mentor to many. His impact and work in the Mojave Desert with chuckwallas and the desert tortoise will be remembered for years to come. Steve also had an incredible interest in family history that led him to study his family's ancestry. While Steve had many passions in his life, he loved nothing more than his five daughters. He was always available to give advice, lend an ear, and provide the largest hugs around. Steve's daughters could always depend on their father and his positive outlook on life. They will never forget the enormous impact Steve leaves behind. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Adam Ernest Ferrand and Frances Crowell Ferrand. Steve is survived by his five daughters, Lisa Hunter (Clay), Shelleena Pernot (Craig), Rachelle Guffey (Heath), Jennifer Ferrand, and Chandra Rivera (Justin); his brother William Ferrand; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; former spouses with whom he stayed close, Karen Reyer-Ferrand, Ethelyn Ferrand and Terri Rino. As a scientist and lifelong teacher, the University of Arizona accepted Steve into their Willed Body Program. Even in his passing, Steve will continue teaching and educating both young and seasoned physicians about the effects of angiosarcoma hoping that a cure for this disease will be discovered. Steve's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Steven Rosinski and Dr. Kellie Rosinski, and everyone at Phoenix Cancer Institute, as well as the amazing nurses at Family Care Home Health & Hospice. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., Sun., April 19, at the Holiday Inn Express, Sidewinder Conference Room, 2700 Lenwood Road, Barstow, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift "in memory of Steven Ferrand" to support Angiosarcoma Research at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, made payable to the University of Arizona Foundation, and mail to University of Arizona Cancer Center, 1515 N. Campbell Avenue, P.O. Box 245018, Tucson, AZ 85724-5018. Online gifts may be made at https://give.uafoundation.org/cancer-center.