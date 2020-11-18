STEVEN G SCHORR April 24, 1946 November 12, 2020 Steven G. Schorr, a longtime Las Vegan, former broadcast newsman, community champion and devoted husband and father, died of natural causes on November 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. Over the past 40 years, Steve was widely recognized by local, state and national organizations for his tireless and lengthy involvement with civic organizations, youth groups and public service agencies. He helped raise millions of dollars for various charitable organizations in Southern Nevada and served on the board of directors for dozens of local nonprofit and civic organizations. Steve was born on April 24, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey. He was a former news director at WDAS in Philadelphia, the No. 1 R&B station in the country at the time and was a well-known figure to television audiences in Philadelphia and Richmond, Va. With his distinctive baritone voice, he was the broadcast voice of Ford Motor Company and Johnson & Johnson. Steve, Holly and their two young sons David and Darrin headed West to Las Vegas in the late '70s. He started as a news reporter at Channel 13 and went on to work as an anchor and news director at Channel 3 and later as an anchor and the first investigative reporter at Channel 8. He later returned to Channel 13 as an anchor. A generation of Las Vegans went to bed with Steve on their televisions. Over his career, he was recognized with numerous national, regional and state awards for journalism including two Emmy Awards for news anchoring, two National Freedom Foundation Awards, a Headliner Award and an Armstrong Award for Broadcasting. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Hall of Fame by the Nevada Broadcasters Association. When he signed off the news, he signed on with the former Prime Cable, which later became Cox Communications, serving as Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for 25 years. Most recently, Steve was executive vice president for government affairs at Fierro Communications in Las Vegas. He was the founder, president and CEO of Vegas Life TV and creator, producer, anchor and host of "Under The Vegas Sun," a national and international television program. He also produced and anchored "The Whidbey Buzz," a twice-weekly news program throughout the Northwest. Steve was an adjunct professor in communications at UNLV for 13 years and was recognized with numerous awards and honors over four decades in Southern Nevada, including the American Heart Association's Heart of Gold Award, the Glenn Smith Humanitarian Award from Opportunity Village and Points of Light Awards from two Nevada Governors. Steve also received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the U.S. Justice Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as a result of his efforts to protect children from abuse and abduction. Nevada Child Seekers named him Man of the Year for his lifetime efforts on behalf of all youth. He and Holly were animal lovers and raised Doberman Pinschers for 30 years. He was an AKC certified judge and presided over many national and international dog shows, helped rescue groups, hosted charity events and emceed dozens more. He would be the first to share that his proudest accomplishments were his family as well as all the students past and present at his namesake Steve Schorr Elementary School in Las Vegas. Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years Holly, and son Darrin, a Captain with the Clark County Fire Department, sister Betty Morrison, daughter-in-law Bridgette and grandchildren Aliza, Caitlyn and Ethan, as well as several young adults who consider Steve their surrogate father. Steve was preceded in death by parents Bernard and Dotty, as well as his oldest son David, who is now reunited with the father who loved him so much. For those who would like to give back to the community Steve so loved, his family suggests donations to Steve Schorr Elementary School PTA for the Steve Schorr Memorial Fund at www.schorres.com
and/or The Animal Foundation www.animalfoundation.com
. Details of a well-deserved Celebration of Life are pending.