STEVEN RAY BOAN Steven Ray Boan, 73, passed away at Henderson Hospital Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He had been fighting cancer for a year. Steven is survived by his wife, of 25 years, Cindy Boan; two stepsons, Michael and Justin Lafferty; three daughters; one brother; three sisters; grandchildren; great-grand-children; and a ton of friends. There will be a viewing at Las Vegas Cremations, 5555 W. Charleston Blvd on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 1-3 pm. May he rest in peace.





