Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
the Cholla Street Chapel
303 S. Cholla Street
Henderson, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN UTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN UTLEY


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN UTLEY Obituary
STEVEN UTLEY Steven Larry Utley, 62, of Henderson, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born April 7, 1957 at St. Rose de Lima hospital. He worked for KFC as a regional manager for 47 years. Steven had many interests among which were hunting, golfing, and the great outdoors. He had an amazing sense of humor and always knew how to bring a smile to your face. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, son and papa. He left behind a legacy of love and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Alberta Utley; parents, Larry and Marilyn Utley; mother-in law, Shirley Tugaoen; siblings, Ronald, late brother Michael, Karen and David; brother-in-law Joe Ramos; sister-in-law Debbie Syfers; nephews, Brian and Eric Carlson and Michael Stewart; niece, Amy White; children, Michelle, Derrick, Tasha, Preston, and Justin & Tammy, and grandchildren, Jacob, Kylie, Rorri, Isabella, Sophie, Xander, and Roman. Memorial services will be held at 11am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Cholla Street Chapel, 303 S. Cholla Street, Henderson. Family and friend may sign an online memorial guestbook at www.starmortuary.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -