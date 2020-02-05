|
|
STEVEN UTLEY Steven Larry Utley, 62, of Henderson, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born April 7, 1957 at St. Rose de Lima hospital. He worked for KFC as a regional manager for 47 years. Steven had many interests among which were hunting, golfing, and the great outdoors. He had an amazing sense of humor and always knew how to bring a smile to your face. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, son and papa. He left behind a legacy of love and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Alberta Utley; parents, Larry and Marilyn Utley; mother-in law, Shirley Tugaoen; siblings, Ronald, late brother Michael, Karen and David; brother-in-law Joe Ramos; sister-in-law Debbie Syfers; nephews, Brian and Eric Carlson and Michael Stewart; niece, Amy White; children, Michelle, Derrick, Tasha, Preston, and Justin & Tammy, and grandchildren, Jacob, Kylie, Rorri, Isabella, Sophie, Xander, and Roman. Memorial services will be held at 11am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Cholla Street Chapel, 303 S. Cholla Street, Henderson. Family and friend may sign an online memorial guestbook at www.starmortuary.com