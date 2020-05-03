STINA SCHLOSS Stina Ing-Marie Schloss, 83, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas. Stina was born on November 19th, 1936 in Malmo, Sweden to Ivan Falk and Anna Stromdahl Falk. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Kurt. They moved to Sun City Las Vegas after her husband retired from managing hotels worldwide. In Sun City, Stina was active in the bridge club, computer club and dance company. They had two sons, Mark and Steven. Mark and his wife Heather live in Reno with their two children Katie and Ethan. Kurt and Stina lost their son Steven in February 2018. Their daughter-in-law Rebecca lives in College Station, Texas with their two daughters Hazel and Ruby. Stina grew up with three sisters and one brother. She was preceded in death by Vanja Yoder in March of this year, and leaves behind Sonja Jacobssen of Sweden, Mona Durning of San Leandro, California, and Bertil Falk of Sweden. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Stina loved the outdoors, especially hiking and to feel the sun on her face. She was an avid volunteer at PGA golf tournaments on the West coast and was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies. No services are planned at this time. Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 3, 2020.