Sue Creel



1933-2020



A beautiful daughter, sweet sister, devoted wife, beloved mother, cherished grandmother, and dear friend, Sue was known by many names throughout her life that are forever etched into the hearts and memories of all those whose lives were made brighter and better by her radiance and love.



Susann Stiver Creel was born on December 5, 1933, in Altadena, California. On May 4, 2020, Sue's once strong and tireless body finally came to rest as she peacefully passed away in the comfort of her beautiful home in Las Vegas, Nevada, surrounded by the love of her husband and family.



Although she spent most of her life in Las Vegas, Sue returned to the California coastline often. Since early childhood, she loved being at the beach, feeling the ocean breeze on her soft tan skin, playing in the cool Pacific waves, and basking in the magic of beautiful Oceanside sunsets.



Sue graduated from Las Vegas High School and attended Northwestern University for a time before she met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Herbert Creel. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on Christmas Eve in 1953 and sealed for time and all eternity on December 20, 1975, in the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Chuck and Sue's love and devotion to each other for over 66 years is a hallowed example of how blessed two people's marriage can be when you find Christ, walk His Covenant Path, and trust Him throughout your lives together. Their legacy of love and faith, despite the tremendous sorrow and heartache they also faced in life, will bless all of their posterity who choose to follow their decision to trust and love Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.



From 1990 to 1993, Chuck and Sue were called to serve as the first mission presidents in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President and Sister Creel touched the hearts and minds of all those whom they taught and served with. Sister Creel's love, charm, quick wit, and sense of humor made her the perfect mission mom to help the younger missionaries feel more at ease serving amidst the unique challenges they faced in post-coup Russia during those years.



Back home in Las Vegas, Sister Creel held several callings in the Church throughout her life. She loved serving the young sisters in the Young Women organization; she had great faith in encouraging her fellow Relief Society sisters to embrace and fulfill their call to serve as visiting teachers; and she taught classes alongside Brother Creel in the Addiction Recovery Program for over three years.



Many might consider her soccer coaching days as one of her divine callings! Coach Creel was a force on the field, training and leading her 1977 Summa Foxes and subsequently, Summa Shockers soccer teams to victory throughout the years. She coached her daughters and several of her granddaughters in a sport she loved.



As she is now continuing her callings on the other side of the veil, we know Sue has at long last been able to embrace those loved ones who passed on before her, including her parents, William Harvey and Nina Ann Stiver, her older brother Don, and children Craig, Curt, and Carey.



Until that blessed day when we will all be reunited in each other's eternal presence, Sue leaves behind her dear husband, her younger brother Stephen (Gail) Stiver, her children Corey (John) Wardle, Clay (Susan) Creel, and Christy (Phillip) Hardy, and over 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her Nana.



Susann Stiver Creel-our Sue, Mama, Sister Creel, and Nana-lived a life of passion, zeal, and moral courage, blessing everyone she ever knew with her goodness, optimism, thoughtfulness, and discipleship. She truly lived by these words from her favorite hymn, "Because I Have Been Given Much":



"I shall give love to those in need;



I'll show that love by word and deed:



Thus shall my thanks be thanks indeed."



Memorial Service is pending, date and time to be announced later. Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store