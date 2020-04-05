|
SUE ELLEN RUBIN Sue Ellen Rubin of Las Vegas passed away comforted by her husband Evan on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1:34am in Nathan Adelson Hospice on Tenaya. Sue Ellen was born May 16, 1942 to Clyde and Beata Hefler in Los Angeles, CA. She was preceded in death by her father and mother and first husband Mick (McDonough). She is survived by her loving husband Evan, sisters Nancy and Beata, daughters Shawn and Teigh and granddaughter Ginger and grandson Declan. Also mourning Sue Ellen's passing are nieces and nephews. Sue Ellen graduated from Inglewood High School in California in 1960 and went to UCLA for Dental Assistant resulting in working for Dr. Babcock in Seal Beach. Being a mother first, Sue Ellen's career shifted to sales in the gift industry serving southern California then to Columbian Emeralds, National Park Visitor Center, and finally Recycled Paper Greeting Cards before she retired in Las Vegas, each a perfect fit for Sue Ellen's outgoing personality. Sue Ellen was a magical person, a day of sunshine, full of life, fun, outgoing, always positive, never a frown. Sue Ellen was always smiling that magnetic infectious smile that would light up the room like a spark of energy. She had a contagious laughter that brought the best out of people radiating happiness and joy creating the greatest emotional bond imaginable. Sue Ellen was a watercolor artist whose style matched her personality..vibrant, free flowing, did not hold to convention that only Sue could get away with. Sue Ellen's passion for helping children was first manifest when she single-handily organized the building of a children's center in the barrio of Tijuana, Mexico in the '80's. She continued her passion helping kids providing a vital energetic role with Children's Service Guild for many years helping to support the displaced children at Child Haven in Las Vegas. Sue Ellen was the nicest, kindest, friendliest person there could ever be. She always wanted to know what you were doing. She was genuinely interested and engaging. Always positive. Sue Ellen raised her two daughters from her first marriage until she met Evan, the love of her life. Together they started their new life together in Laguna Hills, CA. Then sharing her zest for life and spirit of adventure, Sue Ellen and Evan started a new exciting chapter on the island of St. John, US Virgin Islands for 8-years and her final chapter in Las Vegas. Sue Ellen loved to travel whether camping in the outdoors, ocean cruising, motorhome cruising, or just laying on the beach. No immediate services are planned. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Special thanks to the wonderful caring nursing staff on the Oncology floor at Mountain View Hospital and at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Tenaya. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Sue Ellen's honor to Children's Service Guild of Southern Nevada, Child Haven Campus (702) 455-5366. A beautiful soul and free spirit, Sue Ellen's memory will always serve as a blessing for all that knew her.