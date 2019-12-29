Home

POWERED BY

Services
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church, Theater Room
1001 New Beginnings Dr
Henderson, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUE PERRY-CODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE LYNN PERRY-CODY


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUE LYNN PERRY-CODY Obituary
SUSAN PERRY-CODY Susan Lynn Perry-Cody, 60, of Henderson, passed away in her home, December 9, 2019. She was born February 6, 1959 in San Pablo, Calif., to Lee and Nita Perry. She moved to Las Vegas in 1968 and was a resident of Henderson since 1986. Sue graduated from Clark High School in 1977 and spent 27 years of her working career at CCSD. Her finest accomplishment was her role as the proud mother of Johnny, Travis and Joey. She raised them primarily as a single parent. She was a pillar in the family, a true matriarch. She adored her grandchildren Jaymee and Allie, always providing much love and guidance. She was extremely excited about the arrival of a third grandchild due in February around her birthday. She was a loyal and true friend. She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Lee Perry and husband, John Thomas Cody. Sue is survived by her mother, Juanita Perry; husband, James Larry Kimbrell; her three sons, Johnny Lee Cody (Deanna), Travis Cody, Joseph Varco (Tara); two granddaughters, Jaymee Lee Cody and Allie Lee Cody; and soon-to-be granddaughter, Jade Rose Varco. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4 at Central Christian Church, Theater Room, 1001 New Beginnings Dr., Henderson, NV 89011.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -