SUSAN PERRY-CODY Susan Lynn Perry-Cody, 60, of Henderson, passed away in her home, December 9, 2019. She was born February 6, 1959 in San Pablo, Calif., to Lee and Nita Perry. She moved to Las Vegas in 1968 and was a resident of Henderson since 1986. Sue graduated from Clark High School in 1977 and spent 27 years of her working career at CCSD. Her finest accomplishment was her role as the proud mother of Johnny, Travis and Joey. She raised them primarily as a single parent. She was a pillar in the family, a true matriarch. She adored her grandchildren Jaymee and Allie, always providing much love and guidance. She was extremely excited about the arrival of a third grandchild due in February around her birthday. She was a loyal and true friend. She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Lee Perry and husband, John Thomas Cody. Sue is survived by her mother, Juanita Perry; husband, James Larry Kimbrell; her three sons, Johnny Lee Cody (Deanna), Travis Cody, Joseph Varco (Tara); two granddaughters, Jaymee Lee Cody and Allie Lee Cody; and soon-to-be granddaughter, Jade Rose Varco. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4 at Central Christian Church, Theater Room, 1001 New Beginnings Dr., Henderson, NV 89011.