Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Community
1399 San Felipe Drive
Boulder City, NV
View Map
SUSAN HENGEN Obituary
SUSAN HENGEN Susan Hengen passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Her zest for life, spontaneous spirit, and contagious warmth will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her brothers Arthur and Ed, daughter Donna, son Bill, grandchildren Danny, Kirstie, and Elizabeth, and nieces Deena, Cathy, Eileen, and Polly. A celebration of her 80 years of wonderful life is scheduled for Friday, October 18th from 11am to 1pm at St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive Boulder City, NV. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
