SUSAN INTRABARTILO Susan Genevieve Savittieri Intrabartilo, 81, of Las Vegas, passed away May 24, 2019. Susan was born September 3, 1937, in Newark, NJ to Joseph and Louise Savittieri. Sue was born in Newark and her family moved to Hillside, NJ were she attended school and graduated Hillside High School Class of 1955. Sue moved to Scottsdale, AZ in the 1970's and while in Arizona met and married the love of her life Peter Intrabartilo. Sue was employed as a makeup artist/cosmetologist for a major department store. She retired in Las Vegas in the 1990's. Sue was the center of attraction, the life of the party. She was loved by all who knew her. Sue was caring and loving. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Intrabartilo; her parents, Joseph and Louise Savittieri; andher brothers, Frank Savittieri and Phillip Savittieri. Sue is survived by her loving sister, Catherine Bellomo; brother, Joseph Savittieri; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews; beloved Aunt, Phyllis Buinno; and cousins. Susan will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery in Phoenix.