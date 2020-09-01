SUSAN KAE MORRIS Susan Kae Morris died Sunday August 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a two-year battle with brain cancer. She was born in Las Vegas on April 9, 1954. Susan graduated from University of Nevada, Reno in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science. She later studied Occupational Therapy at University of Puget Sound and graduated in 1984. Her OT career was varied working in Seattle in the spinal cord rehabilitation programs, the shock trauma center in Washington Hospital in Washington, DC; in Las Vegas she was a senior OT with Desert Regional Center and was a part time adjunct professor at Touro University. Susan ended her career in Spokane, WA in the Return to Work Program for the state covering Region 6. Susan enjoyed many friendships and hobbies including gardening, music, theater, cats, cooking and drinking copious amounts of coffee. Her sense of humor and generosity of spirit will be profoundly missed. She is survived by her daughters Katie Shahrooz and Amanda Stewart; her two sisters Kristine Morris and Julia Lynn Morris and her brother in law James Stanford. A celebration of her wonderful life will be in the future after the Covid 19 virus subsides and we can buffet maskless! Donations may be made in her memory to the Sierra Club.