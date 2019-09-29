|
SUSAN J. MAINI Susan J. Maini, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2019. Susan was born on October 9, 1949, the daughter of Mary Jane and Seldon Dean Sims of Liberty, Illinois. Sunday school and youth group at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and 4-H were formative parts of her childhood. After graduation from Liberty High School Susan earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois during which time she served as President of the Campus YWCA and spent summers interning in East St. Louis, with a rural missionary in Virginia, and as an intern for U.S. Senator Charles Percy of Illinois. Following college, Susan entered the US-2 home missionary program through the United Methodist Church working on the northwest side of Chicago organizing low-income neighborhoods around housing, education, and community improvement. Leaving Chicago she took a job in Providence, Rhode Island where she met her future husband Gino L. Maini. They were married on August 6, 1977 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Providence. Together they helped raise Gino's three cherished sons David, Christopher, and Matthew before giving birth to a daughter Gina in 1990. During the 1990's, she and Gino lived in Las Vegas, where they were affiliated with First Presbyterian Church. During this time they founded Amazing Grace Ministry, an outreach to the very poor and homeless. Amazing Grace is a ministry of the Presbytery of Nevada. Susan and Gino served as Commissioned Lay Pastors for Amazing Grace, which is still serving the poor in Las Vegas. Amazing Grace was transformative as Susan helped facilitate worship, sacraments, volunteer outreach, and giving, while engaging Presbyterian, Episcopal, Lutheran, and Salvation Army faith communities in relationship building with the poor. In 2004, the Maini family relocated back to New England.The Lord led her to serve as an online mentor for Truth Media web ministry reaching women and girls in crisis. She also served as a volunteer for Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) ministry to the persecuted church worldwide. usan and Gino moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL in the spring of 2010 where they continued with small group ministry, hosted home fellowships, and shared the ministry of the persecuted church. Susan trained as a volunteer Chaplain with VITAS hospice which helped prepare her to serve as Team Leader for Celebrate Recovery in New Smyrna Beach. Susan is survived by husband Gino Louis Maini of New Smyrna Beach, FL; daughter Gina Marie Maini of Arlington, VA; sons David Maini (Sandy) of Milford, CT; Christopher Maini (Ronda Nicolay) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and Matthew Maini (Myra) of E. Providence, RI; grandchildren Nicholas, Zachary, Isabella, Matthew Jr, Christopher Jr, Gino and Gabriella Maini; and great-grand-children Sterling, Scarlet and Cassius Maini; brother Doug (Nancy) Sims of Keystone, CO; sisters Pat (Ghassan) Elian of Grosse Pointe, Woods MI; Sara (Keith) Kelley of Urbana, IL; sister-in-law Donna McGowan (William) of Warwick, RI; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of Susan's life service will be held at the Hope Chapel, Las Vegas Salvation Army campus on 35 West Owens will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday October 6. Call Gino for information 702-809-8599. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be sent to: Amazing Grace Ministry C/o Jill Eaton, Treasurer, 8344 Monico Valley Ct., Las Vegas, NV 89128.