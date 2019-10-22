Home

Susan Marxen


1944 - 2019
Susan Marxen Obituary
Susan Dubovik Marxen passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on September 1, 2019 in Hoover, Alabama from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, IPF.

Born in Las Vegas in 1944, she was a 1962 graduate of Bishop Gorman High School. She retired as a Hearings Officer for the State of Nevada in 2011 then moved to Alabama to be closer to her children and grandchildren

Proceeded in death by her father Robert Mather Jr, father William Dubovik II, mother Dorothy Dubovik, sisters Marianna Dubovik Jones and Kathleen Dubovik Neito. Etta Gertrude Mather, stepmother, passed away October 2.

Her legacy and spirit will be carried on by those she left behind: son, Gary Marxen Jr and ex-wife Tina Marxen of Alabama; daughter, Amy Marxen Jennings (Randy) of Virginia; Grandsons, Ty Marxen and Hunter Jennings; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Marxen and Kelsei Marxen; great grandson, Aiden Joseph Marxen; brother and best friend, William "Willie" Dubovik III (Natalie); nieces, Nikole Dubovik Maguire, Elizabeth Jones, and Rebecca Dubovik; nephews, William "Willie" Dubovik IV and Charles Jones; step siblings, Stan Tory, Jeri Conklin (Kurt), Candy Martin (Mike) and their families; best friends, Minnie, Daphne Hodge, and Nancy Rosenstiel.

A special thank you to Nancy, Ami Goodnough and Anne Goodnough Landis for their friendship, kindness, and support throughout her illness and beyond.

Whether you knew her as Susie, Sue, or Susan she was a lover of bright lipstick, bright colors, and connoisseur of doughnuts. Confidant, loyal, loved fiercely, and immensely private - this obit would not please her. She was beyond proud of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Even at the end she showed strength, courage, grace, humor, and generously extended words of love to each of us.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Episcopal Place 1112 26th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205

Services will be held 1:30pm, at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89104,
