|
|
Susanna "Susie" Lee Barnett Brooks died peacefully in her sleep on January 25, 2020 at her home. Susie was born in Baskett, Kentucky on October 26, 1939 to parents Mary Ruth Roll Barnett and Hubert Buress 'Jelly" Barnett, both who predeceased her.
Susie was gregarious, funny, interesting and loved socializing with friends and extended family. An avid reader, she also enjoyed blues and jazz. She easily made friends and the minute she walked into a room, all eyes were on her as she was a true Southern beauty and the life of the party. As a marvelous teller of stories, she could capture the imagination of nieces, nephews and cousins for many hours.
Moving from Kentucky, at the age of 14, she attended Las Vegas High School for two years before moving back to Baskett, Kentucky where she lived with her adoring aunts and uncles, Lilly and Wesley "Papa" Morton, Abilene and Thomas Williams and their children, Mark, Jonathan and Nancy. She graduated from Henderson County High School in 1957, where she was a two year varsity cheerleader and worked as a staff member for the school newspaper.
She was married in Las Vegas to John Lytton "Jack" Brooks. This loving marriage lasted for 56 years. For many years they enjoyed vacationing at Laguna Beach, California. She worked for Coldwell Banker and Republic Mortgage and cherished the many friendships that she made while working for those companies.
She was predeceased by her husband, and son Curtis Blair, a loving step-father Curtis Otto McCauley and a niece Christy Marie Kelly.
She is survived by her sister, Troy Barnett, nieces Brooke Kelly, Sarah Beth Dixon Hogan, nephew Jonathan Craig Dixon and numerous cousins. She had a very close relationship with nephew Jonathan Dixon as he was her "Mr. Fix-It" when any help was needed. She also had a very close relationship with her cousin Abbie Zastawny her husband Ed and sons Ethan and Brennan.
Susie's family is extremely grateful to Anita Wilhelm and Marc Klinge for all of the love and care they provided to her over the past five years.
A memorial service will be held at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Chapel 4141 University Center Drive, Las Vegas on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00. At her request, she was cremated with interment at Baskett Cemetery in Baskett, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to:
Nathan Adelson Hospice
4141 University Center Drive
Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
Services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Nathan Adelson Hospice Chapel, 4141 University Center Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119,