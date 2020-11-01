SUZANNE MCNUTT Suzanne Marie (nee Brown) McNutt of Las Vegas, 84, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. "Sue" was born May 21, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio. She worked as an x-ray technician at St. Vincent's Hospital in Ohio and then at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas for 20+ years. Suzanne also volunteered for Nathan Adelson Hospice. She loved fishing on Lake Mead with Jim and spending time with her grandchildren. She was involved with Holy Family Catholic Church, Super Summer Theater and Nathan Adelson Hospice. She was all about family, and she loved baking and always had fresh baked cookies available for anyone who visited. Suzanne was all about family. Mom loved hosting extended family for all the holidays. Suzanne was an amazing woman, loved by all who knew her. She was kind to everyone she met. She was a true example to us all in how to be a mother, wife, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed, but all who knew her know she is home with Jesus! She was preceded in death by her husband of 57+ years, James B McNutt (2015); and her son, Denny (2000). She is survived by her adult children, Michael (Kim), Patricia (Jon-d), Denny-d (Amy) and Thomas (Carol); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Janet (Fred-d), David (Nancy), Mary (George-d) and Josie (John). An informal service for her interment will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Palm Mortuary Eastern. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center.