Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Masonic Memorial Temple, in The Bobo Room
2200 W. Mesquite Avenue
Las Vegas, NV
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Masonic Memorial Temple, in The Bobo Room
2200 W. Mesquite Avenue
Las Vegas, NV
SUZANNE MOORE Suzanne Moore, 57, passed away Thurs. March 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born September 9, 1961, in Las Vegas, to Ovid A. and Edna E. (Nichols) Moore. Suzanne was born and raised in Las Vegas. She enjoyed photography, reading and visiting the library. She loved animals, especially her beloved girl, Clover. Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Earle Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Jones; her father, Ovid A. Moore; her brother, Gregory Moore; her longtime friend, David Hernandez; and her dog, Clover. Her visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by her funeral service, officiated by Pastor Charlotte Morgan, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, both at the Masonic Memorial Temple, in The Bobo Room, 2200 W. Mesquite Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Suzanne's honor to The Animal Foundation 655 N. Mojave Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 https://animalfoundation.com/donate/
