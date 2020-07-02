SUZI CELESTE

SUZI K CELESTE Suzi K. Celeste, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born August 27, 1956. Suzi met Philip Celeste in Sarasota, FL and they were married November 15, 1987. They moved to Las Vegas in 1998. Suzi was a retired server at the Bellagio for 20 years where she very much enjoyed working as well as the friendships she made there with customers and coworkers. Suzi enjoyed her family and friends. She was a beautiful heart and soul, a truly a selfless person taking pleasure in giving to friends, her church community and to anyone in need. She is survived by her best friend, husband and soul mate, Philip Celeste who loved her immensenly and will never forget her beauty and generous nature.





