Tamara Lynn "Tammy" Champlin, 50, of Las Vegas, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 12, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and lived there for the majority of her life. She was a loving wife and mother. Tammy excelled at being a stay at home mom and was very involved with her three beautiful children. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Leonard Hansen. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Christopher Wayne Champlin; mother, Colleen Robinson (Jerry) Jacks; her 3 children, Blake Ryan, Broc Dylan and Mollie Brooke; and sister, Dawn Marie (Steve) West. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00am, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8525 N. Thom St., Las Vegas, Nevada, Viewing at 10:00am, Services at 11:00am. 89131,