Tara Lee Shapiro


1978 - 2019
Tara Lee Shapiro Obituary
Tara Lee Shapiro, born May 24, 1978 in Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 41 years young. A loving mother, daughter, sister, cousin and niece, she was deeply loved by her family and many friends. Her beautiful smile lit up a room and her hugs were legendary. She was a true free spirit and nature lover. Tara loved hiking, yoga, meditation and could never get enough of the outdoors. The beaches and the mountains were her cherished sanctuaries. She loved unconditionally, free of judgement and with a huge open heart. Tara will be missed by many and she will never, ever be forgotten.

Please join us for a "Celebration of Life" for Tara. Services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, 4pm-7pm, at Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89104,
