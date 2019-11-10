|
|
TARI SANDERS Tari Kay Sanders, 76, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home in St. George, UT, of pancreatic cancer. She was born March 5, 1943 in Las Vegas, to Curtis and Ethel McAnally. She was married several times, notably to Richard K. Petersen - with whom she had and raised four boys - and Earl Sanders. When Earl and Tari were married July 12, 2008, Earl promised her that he would live at least ten more years, and they were married for the last ten and a half years of Earl's life. Tari was born in Las Vegas, and lived with her family in Oklahoma and Minnesota throughout her youth. She graduated from high school in Fairmont, MN, and earned a bookkeeping certificate shortly thereafter. Tari worked as a bookkeeper, office manager, and in other administrative positions throughout her career. Tari married Richard Petersen in 1964, and lived in Minneapolis, then Miles City, MT before moving back to Las Vegas in 1967. For the rest of her life, she primarily lived in southern Nevada and Utah. Tari was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she shared her testimony of the Gospel with everyone who visited. She and Earl served as missionaries in the St. George Family History Center from 2013-2014, and she spent many years as an ordinance worker in the St. George, Las Vegas, and Seattle temples of the church. Tari was involved with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and served in elected positions in several chapters during her life. Tari is survived by two sisters, Carol (Doug) Porter and Zina McAnally, both living in the St. George area; a brother, William (Janette) McAnally of Gig Harbor, WA; a brother-in-law, Ted Giles, also of St. George; four children, Keith (Evelyn) Petersen, Kevin (Megan) Petersen, Todd (Rhonda) Petersen and Mark (Susan) Petersen; 20 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Her parents, husband, and a sister, Tyana Giles, preceded her in death. Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tue., Nov. 12, 2019, with services following, both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 South 1740 East, St. George, UT 84790 (the Foremaster Ridge building). Interment will be at noon Mon., Nov. 18, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com