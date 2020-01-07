Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
McDermott's Funeral and Cremation Mortuary
2121 Western Avenue, Suite A1
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for TEDDY WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TEDDY RAY WALKER Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TEDDY RAY WALKER Jr. Obituary
TEDDY RAY WALKER JR Teddy Ray Walker JR, 71, passed away January 1, 2020 after a brief stay in Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. He had been battling lung cancer on and off for three years. Teddy was born June 6, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA. He was the eldest of three children to his late parents Ted R Walker SR and Eloise Walker. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, of 31 years. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, at McDermott's Funeral and Cremation Mortuary, 2121 Western Avenue, Suite A1, Las Vegas, NV 89102. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TEDDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -