TEDDY RAY WALKER JR Teddy Ray Walker JR, 71, passed away January 1, 2020 after a brief stay in Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. He had been battling lung cancer on and off for three years. Teddy was born June 6, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA. He was the eldest of three children to his late parents Ted R Walker SR and Eloise Walker. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, of 31 years. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, at McDermott's Funeral and Cremation Mortuary, 2121 Western Avenue, Suite A1, Las Vegas, NV 89102. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .