Terence 'Terry' Conway age 79 passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terry was born in South Shields, England on June 1, 1940. In 1962, he met and fell in love with Lilian Simon and they were married the following year. In 1964 Terry immigrated to the United States, working for Union Carbide, in Middletown, CT.



In 1972, the family settled in Las Vegas, where for over 30 years, Terry worked at then owned, M&S Air Conditioning. Terry enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife but his favorite activity was spending time with his only grandchild, Logan. Terry was a devout Catholic and part of the congregation at Christ The King Catholic Church for more than 25 years. He gave countless hours to various ministries within the church and volunteered his time wherever there was a need. Terry was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



Sadly, he was taken much too soon by Alzheimer's Disease.



He was preceded in death by this father William Conway, his mother Catherine Conway, his sister Kathleen, his nephew John and his beloved wife, Lilian Conway.



He is survived by his daughter Julie Arie and her husband, Tim Arie. His son, Craig Conway, daughter-in-law Inez Conway, the grandson he adored, Logan Gibson Conway, brother Alan Conway and sister Eileen Readman as well as many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly but know that he loved them all.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, Nevada



Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2pm, at AFD Cremation & Burial Service, 2127 W Charleston Blvd , Las Vegas, Nevada, 89102,