TERESA KENEDY Teresa Lynn Kenedy, 54, passed to a better place Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the family farm located near Harvard, NE. She was born September 13, 1964, in Las Vegas, she was the daughter of Max and Betty (Conklin) Switzer. Teresa graduated from Western High School in 1982. She received both her degrees, Bachelor of Arts, and Masters of Special Education from UNLV. Teresa moved to Hastings, NE in 2014 to teach at the Nebraska Youth Academy in the Hastings Regional Center. Teresa was intelligent, funny, and loved being silly. She was also independent, introspective, and private. Teresa was devoted, loyal and fiercely protective of all those she loved. We will always remember her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and her caring and loving personality. She leaves behind her parents, Max and Betty of Harvard and Las Vegas; brother, Eric, of Sutton, NE and his wife, Tiffany; brother, Keith, of Oregon, and his wife, Tina, of Apple Valley, CA; and her three nephews, Ethan, Jared and Hayden. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tue., June 25, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1725 Crane Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com Read More Listen to Obituary